IND vs ENG| Jofra Archer Issues Strong Warning To India After Lord's Magical Spell: 'I Can Play the other two if...'

Jofra Archer's return to Test cricket proved to be the difference between India and England at Lord's. The talismanic fast bowler returned to the England setup after a prolonged five-year gap and took a five-wicket haul in two innings to inflict major damage to Shubman Gill and Co.

Jofra Archer Provides Status Update

Archer's persistent injury issues have been a concern for England, given the amount of cricket he has missed in the recent past. He represented the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 campaign and subsequently was ruled out from the West Indies ODI series due to a thumb injury. He was included in the squad for the second Test, but England didn't tweak with their team in the 336-run thrashing at Edgbaston.

Archer's workload will be a priority for the home side, but the 30-year-old insisted he is ready to play the remaining two Test matches if he is given the go-ahead from the management.

As quoted by the BBC, he said, "I can play the other two if they let me.

"I don't want to lose this series. I said I wanted to play the Test summer and I wanted to play the Ashes.

"One tick is already there and I will do everything possible in my power to be on the plane to Australia in November."

Ravindra Jadeja's Heroics Not Enough For India At Lord's