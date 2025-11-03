BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Confirms INR 51 Crore Reward For Indian Women’s Team Following World Cup Triumph

India's players pose with the winning trophy after their win over South Africa in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match in Navi Mumbai | Image: AP

The Indian Cricket Team made history after clinching the Women's ODI World Cup Final title after defeating South Africa by 52 runs. In the midnight hour at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Women in Blue made history after becoming the undisputed champions of the world for the first time. It is a watershed moment in Women's cricket, as India becomes the fourth team to win the ICC Women's ODI title.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has honoured the Women in Blue's historic achievement and has announced a whopping prize money for the entire team.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Announces Colossal Prize Money For Team India Women

Devajit Saikia, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has announced a whopping Prize Money of INR 51 Crore for the Indian Women's Cricket Team.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV following the Women in Blue's World Cup triumph in Navi Mumbai, the BCCI Secretary has revealed that the Indian Women's Cricket Team would receive the prize bonus.

The 51 crore will be a significant bonus from the prize money they would receive from the International Cricket Council (ICC). The winners of the tournament will pocket a whopping USD 4.48 million (approx. INR 39.55 crore).

It was India Women's third appearance in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final, and third time's the charm for the team. And to win the coveted title at home is just like a cherry on top.

India Women Are The Champions Of The World

History has been made at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as India Women are crowned as the World Champions.

Harmanpreet Kaur's leap to grab Nadine de Klerk's catch was the moment when India Women became champions, and it will become as historic as MS Dhoni's match-winning six in the 2011 ODI World Cup Final against Sri Lanka.