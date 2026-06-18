BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Reveals Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Parents Were Allowed To Travel With Him During India Tours

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has granted permission for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s parents to accompany the batting prodigy during India’s upcoming white-ball tour of Ireland and England.

The decision came shortly after Sooryavanshi received his maiden India call-up. On Saturday, June 6, the BCCI announced Team India’s T20I squad for the series against Ireland and England, along with the squad for the Asian Games 2026.

Speaking to news agency PTI, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia explained that it is rare for a national senior team to feature a 14 or 15-year-old. He noted that Sooryavanshi is still very young and might face challenges during the tour, which prompted the board to allow his parents to travel with him.

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“You see, not all national teams at the senior level have a 14 or 15-year-old in their squad. After many decades, we have someone like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi,” Saikia said.

“At one point in time, it was Sachin Tendulkar who made it to the national team at such a young age. When such a young kid is part of the senior team, there are obviously a lot of issues that can crop up. Therefore, to make him comfortable and help him get used to an adult environment, where all the other players are above 18 years of age and the team management members are also adults, we felt it would be helpful,” he added.

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Sooryavanshi earned his call-up after an outstanding performance in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The teenager finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer, amassing 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.31 and an average of 48.50, including 72 sixes and 63 fours.