Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Smriti Mandhana Scripts History, Registers Rare Milestone During India’s Dominant Victory Over Netherlands

Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India clinched a commanding 95-run victory over Babette de Leede’s Netherlands in the 10th match of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Headingley, Leeds, on Wednesday, June 17.

Smriti Mandhana was named Player of the Match for her swashbuckling knock of 74 runs off 47 balls at a strike rate of 157.45. The Indian opener is currently the tournament’s leading run-scorer, with 142 runs from two innings.

Smriti Mandhana Scripts History

With her scintillating performance against the Netherlands, Mandhana etched her name in the record books. She lit up Headingley with 11 boundaries and a towering six, becoming the first cricketer, male or female, to surpass 600 fours in T20Is. The 29-year-old now has 604 fours in 168 matches, a feat unmatched in the format’s history.

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Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Mandhana reflected on her second consecutive half-century in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, praising the batting-friendly conditions in Leeds:

“I think it was a good batting wicket for sure. I mean, whenever we have come to Leeds, I’ve played a few matches here in the Hundred, but it’s always been a good batting wicket and a quick outfield. And again, I mean, Netherlands did a really good job today,” Mandhana said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

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A Look At Smriti Mandhana's Illustrious T20I Career

Mandhana made her T20I debut for India in 2013 against Bangladesh in Vadodara. Since then, she has featured in 168 matches and 162 innings, amassing 4,475 runs at a strike rate of 125.35 and an average of 30.44, including one century and 35 fifties.

The Women in Blue are placed in Group A of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the Netherlands.