BCCI Set To Reward Sunrisers Hyderabad Pair For Consistent Performance, Likely To Be Inducted In New Central Contract List

BCCI is set to announce the much-anticipated central contract list for the 2025-26 season in the next few days. A number of new faces could be inducted by the Indian cricket board.

Abhishek Sharma. Nitish Kumar Reddy Set To Receive BCCI Contract

Abhishek Sharma could be on the frontline to earn his maiden central contract. As per a Cricbuzz report, the Sunrisers Hyderabad opener is set to be awarded for his consistent performance. Abhishek has been a preferred choice for India in the shortest format, and as per the report, he could receive a Grade C contract worth INR 1 crore.

Abhishek's SRH teammate Nitish Reddy is also in the running for a place in the BCCI central contract list. The all-rounder scored his maiden Test hundred in Australia and also gave a very good account of himself in the entire Australian tour. As per BCCI's policy, "athletes who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of three Tests or eight ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis."

Abhishek has already featured in 12 T20Is in the designated period, while Nitish has also gone on to play five Test matches and 4 T20Is, which should be enough to guarantee himself a BCCI central contract.

Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy and Shreyas Iyer Also In Conetion For BCCI Central Contract

Harshir Rana could be the third new face who could be inducted in the central contract list. The KKR fast bowler replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the Champions Trophy but has only been involved in 1 T20I, 2 Tests, five ODIs. As per Cricbuzz, he should be eligible given his cumulative number of games for the Indian team.