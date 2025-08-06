The Hundred 2025: Fox Gatecrashes The London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles Game At Lord's, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

The Hundred Men's 2025 opener was played between defending champions Oval Invincibles and London Spirit. The Oval Invincibles started their campaign in a thumping fashion and won the tournament opener by six wickets. It was a closely fought contest despite the London Spirit missing the services of Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton and Ollie Pope. The Spirit were always expected to miss the services of their big three who recently finished playing the five-Test match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against India.

Fox Gatecrashes The Hundred Opener In Lord's

The 'Mecca of Cricket', aka the Lord's Cricket Ground, has witnessed many iconic moments, but it played host to a rare sight where a fox had his day out on the cricket field and ran riot while the game was still on. Streakers making their way to the pitch and fans running towards their favourite cricketers are few things that the game had witnessed earlier, but nobody had expected a fox to make its way to the ground.

The fox appeared out of nowhere, sprinted across the lush green Lord's field and then jumped over the boundary and exited after a short-lived drama. Despite the unexpected fox show, it was Oval Invincibles' Rashid Khan who hogged the limelight on the cricket field. The Afghanistan all-rounder bowled 20 balls and picked up three wickets. Khan maintained a Run Per Ball (RPB) rate of 0.55 which strangles the batters of the London Spirit.

Khan was adjudged the player of the match for his impeccable performance. After the match, Oval Invincibles captain Sam Billings shared his honest assessment of the game and he said that his bowlers stepped up to the occasion and Rashid in particular was someone who delivered the goods on the given day.

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles: As It Happened