BCCI Stands Strong Against Terrorism, Decides To Stay Away From All Pakistan-Led Asian Cricket Council Events - Report

BCCI decides to stay away from all Pakistan-led ACC Events | Image: ANI

Following the recent tensions on the India-Pakistan borders, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to maintain distance from all the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events, according to a report from The Indian Express.

As per the report, BCCI has already informed the Asian cricket body about their decision to snub the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2025 and the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup 2025.

Currently, the Asian Cricket Council is headed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's Interior Minister.

BCCI Tells ACC About India's Withdrawal From Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

The bold decision by the BCCI was taken in order to 'isolate' Pakistan cricket, as per the report.

As per the BCCI source, the Indian cricket administrative body has already communicated to ACC about Team India's withdrawal from the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

“The Indian team can’t play in a tournament that is organised by the ACC, whose chief is a Pakistani minister. That’s the sentiment of the nation. We have verbally communicated to ACC about our withdrawal from the upcoming Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, and our future participation in their events too is on hold. We are in constant touch with the Indian government,” a BCCI source said as quoted by the Indian Express.

The Asia Cup 2025 was supposed to be held in September this year, and India was set to host the T20 tournament.

India Crowned Champions Of Asia Cup 2023 After Beating Sri Lanka

In the last Asia Cup 2023, Team India was crowned the champions after beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.

The report stated that the decision was taken by the BCCI following the escalated hostilities between India and Pakistan.