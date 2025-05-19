Can Delhi Capitals Make It Into IPL 2025 Playoffs Following Defeat Against Gujarat Titans? A Look At Possible Qualification Scenarios

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, on Sunday, May 18th.

Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan received the 'Player of the Match' award for his extraordinary century against the Delhi-based franchise. Sudharsan scored 108 runs from 61 balls at a strike rate of 177.05. The youngster slammed 12 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease.

The defeat against Gujarat Titans, made it hard for the Delhi Capitals to qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs who had a great start to the season.

Delhi Capitals started the season with an unbeaten streak and held the top position on the points table for a few days. Eventually, the Axar Patel-led side failed to hold the momentum of the franchise in the ongoing season.

The Delhi-based franchise clinched six wins and suffered five defeats after playing 12 fixtured in the 18th season of the extravagant T20 tournament. DC have conceded three defeats and one win in their past five fixtures.

Currently, Delhi Capitals hold the fifth position on the IPL 2025 standings with 13 points and have a net run rate of +0.260.

Can Delhi Capitals Qualify For The IPL 2025 Playoffs?

In their upcoming matches of the tournament, the Delhi-based franchise will lock horns against Mumbai Indians (May 21st) and Punjab Kings (May 24th). In order to make it into the IPL 2025 Playoffs, Delhi Capitals need to win their remaining two matches, which will help them to make it into the knockout stage without relying on other franchise's net run rate.

However, if DC concede a defeat against Mumbai Indians their hope to qualify for the IPL 2025 will be broken.

The next two games are very vital for the Capitals as they need to win in order to qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings have already qualified for the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

IPL 2025 Final To Take Place On June 3rd