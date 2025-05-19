IPL 2025 - Captain Axar Patel Highlights Reason Behind Delhi Capitals' Defeat Against Gujarat Titans: 'Need To Improve...'

IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals (DC) conceded a thumping 10-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on Sunday, May 18th.

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 108-run knock from 61 balls at a strike rate of 177.05. The 23-year-old slammed 12 fours and 4 sixes during his time on the crease.

The two GT openers played a dominating knock in the second inning and clinched a win over Delhi without losing a single wicket. Shubman Gill scored 93 runs from 53 balls at a strike rate of 175.47. The GT captain hammered 3 fours and 7 sixes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

It was a poor performance from Delhi Capitals on Sunday, May 18th. The Delhi-based franchise failed to pick up a single wicket and suffered a humiliating defeat.

Delhi Capitals Hold Fifth Place In IPL 2025 Standings

After having a stunning start to the 2025 edition of the cash-rich tournament, they have failed to maintain momentum. DC conceded three defeats in their previous five fixtures. Delhi Capitals stand in the fifth position in the IPL 2025 standings with 13 points and have a net run rate of +0.260.

Axar Patel Reacts To DC's Defeat Against GT

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel revealed where they went wrong, which cost them the game against GT.

Axar hailed Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan's stunning partnership and said that their knocks helped GT chase down the target.

He added that the Delhi-based franchise need to improve their fielding and the bowling in the powerplay.

"The way they batted, if you don't lose wickets, the chase becomes easy... the bowlers tried hard, but we couldn't win today. The way we batted was a big positive, need to improve our fielding and the bowling in the powerplay," Axar Patel said as quoted by Cricbuzz.