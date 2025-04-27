BCCI Takes Action Against Skipper Rishabh Pant And LSG For Breaching IPL Conduct During MI Encounter

The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) have sanctioned skipper Rishabh Pant and the Lucknow Super Giants after they were found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct in Match 45 of the IPL 2025 League Stage clash. LSG were found guilty of maintaining slow over rate against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rishabh Pant And LSG Penalized By BCCI & IPL

Rishabh Pant and the Lucknow Super Giants have been found guilty of IPL code breach for the second time. Given that it is their second offence, the skipper and the entire team – including the Impact Players – will be fined for their actions. The LSG skipper will be fined INR 24 Lakhs, while the rest of the Playing XI and the Impact Players would be penalized either INR 6 Lakhs or 25 per cent of their match fees, whichever would be lesser.

“As this was his team’s second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pant was fined INR 24 lakhs. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” the statement from the IPL read.

Mumbai Indians Secure Fifth Consecutive Win In IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians looked spot-on with their all-around display when they returned to Wankhede Stadium. Ryan Rickleton and Rohit Sharma looked to be in a roll with a strong opening. Rohit smacked two sixes off Mayank Yadav before being eventually dismissed. Rickelton held on till 58 runs. Will Jacks got cleaned up after scoring 29 runs. Suryakumar Yadav came in strong by contributing 54 runs. Naman Dhir and Corbin Bosch scored 25 and 20 runs to help MI reach 215 runs on the scoreboard.