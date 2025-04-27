IPL 2025: Corbin Bosch Delighted To Play His Part On Mumbai Indians Debut: 'Super Special Feeling For Me'

Updated April 27th 2025, 22:10 IST
Mumbai Indians thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs to further stamp their authority in IPL 2025. Hardik Pandya has now led the five-time champions to 5 consecutive wins in IPL 2025.
Mumbai made two changes to the starting lineup and one of them was Corbin Bosch. The South African all-rounder made his debut for the Mumbai Indians against Rishabh Pant's side and managed to impress with his all-around ability. He replaced Mitchell Santner in the team and chipped in with a quickfire 20 off 10 balls. He also gave away 26 runs in his four overs and got the prized wicket of Ravi Bishnoi.
Bosch withdrew from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after being picked by Peshawar Zalmi as a Diamond opick in the drafts. The All-rounder insisted it was a special day to make his debut in IPL for the five time champions.
As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “I officially got the news first thing in the morning through Mahela. Super happy about it. It's a super special feeling for me. It is my brother's birthday and what a special day to make my MI debut.”
On being asked about his preferred position in the batting order, the 30 year old replied, “I am just happy to bat wherever the team needs me. I am willing to bat and contribute to the team. So proud and happy and privileged to be part of such an important day.”
Led by Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians posted a daunting 215 runs on the board. Rohit Sharma failed with the bat but his opening partner continued his good show as he struck his 2nd IPL 2025 hundred. Suryakumar grabbed the Orange Cap with another stellar show with the bat.
In reply, Lucknow failed to hit the ground from the very first moment. Except for Ayush Badoni and Mitchell Marsh, no other batters showed their intent with the bat. Jasprit Bumrah took na foiur wicket haul while Trent Boult picked up three wickets to finish the proceedings for the home side.
