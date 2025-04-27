Captain Hardik Pandya Hails Team Effort After MI's Consecutive Fifth Win In IPL 2025: 'We Knew When To Kill The Game'

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians (MI) clinched a dominating 54-run triumph over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 45th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday, April 27th.

Will Jacks received the 'Player of the Match' title following his all-round performance for the hosts. He scored 29 runs from 21 balls. The Englishman also bagged two wickets in the second inning.

The match between MI and LSG, also marked Corbin Bosch's debut in the IPL. He scored 20 runs from 10 balls at a strike rate of 200.00. He hammered 2 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease. The South African also bagged one wicket in his four-over spell and gave just 26 runs.

Following the comfortable win, Mumbai Indians moved to the second place on the IPL 2025 standings with 12 points and have a net run rate of +0.889. MI are top-most form in the ongoing season, they are undefeated in their previous games in the IPL 2025.

On the other hand, LSG hold sixth place on the table with 10 points and have a net run rate of -0.325. The Super Giants have won just two matches in their previous five fixtures.

Captain Hardik Pandya Reflects On MI's Win Over LSG

While speaking at the post-match presentation, MI captain Hardik Pandya lauded Corbin Bosch and Naman Dhir's performance against LSG. He also showered praise on his team for displaying a stunning performance at the Wankhede Stadium

"The momentum which we had and carrying that momentum and everyone has been chipping. Everyone kept taking the chances. At the end it looked like we have lost of a few wickets. But Bosch and Naman came in and chipped in. We knew when to kill the game and we were awesome. The good teams are made of that when everyone comes in and chips in," Hardik Pandya said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

MI To Face RR In Their Next IPL 2025 Fixture