BCCI To Felicitate Rahul Dravid With Top Honour In Recognition of his Contribution to Indian Cricket: Report

Rahul Dravid after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa, at Kensington Oval in Barbados | Image: ANI

Former Team India cricketer and head coach Rahul Dravid is set to be honoured by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for his extensive contribution towards Indian cricket during the BCCI annual Naman Awards.

Rahul Dravid has been one of India's most prominent and well-known personalities in Indian cricket. From representing the Indian cricket team in the game to leading the charge as the head coach, Dravid has had an illustrious career.

BCCI to Pay Tribute to Rahul Dravid for Decades of Service to Indian Cricket

According to The Indian Express, Rahul Dravid will be honoured with the Col. CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award during the Naman Awards. The event is expected to take place on March 15, 2026, in New Delhi.

Rahul Dravid was part of India's famed 'Big Four' batters' line-up with Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

The Indian batter is widely regarded as one of the finest Indian Test cricketers, having scored 13,288 runs. In one-day cricket, Dravid has contributed immensely, scoring 10,889 runs.

Following Rahul Dravid's retirement in 2012, he transitioned into a coaching role. He served as the NCA Chief and head coach of the India U19 and senior men's cricket teams. Dravid capped off his coaching run with Team India following the T20 World Cup Final in 2024, where the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue defeated South Africa to become the T20 World Champions.

Apart from Rahul Dravid, former India women's cricketer Mithali Raj is also expected to be conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event.

Shubman Gill, Ayush Mhatre To Be Felicitated As Well

The report further stated that Indian cricketers like Shubman Gill and Ayush Mhatre are expected to be honoured by the BCCI. The Indian senior men's Test and ODI captain is among the contenders for the Cricketer of the Year award.

India U19 skipper Ayush Mhatre is expected to be recognised with the Lala Amarnath Award for the finest all-rounder in domestic white-ball cricket.

Mhatre is also coming off U19 World Cup glory, where he led India's charge in the tournament in Zimbabwe and Namibia.