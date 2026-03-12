Rishabh Pant Under Pressure Before IPL 2026? Faf Du Plessis' Huge Remark For LSG Captain

IPL 2026: Ahead of the much-awaited 2026 season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, there is talk around Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant. Former South African captain Faf Du Plessis reckons Pant would be under immense pressure ahead of the season after failing to do well in the season gone by. Du Plessis said Pant would also be under pressure because of his price tag.

'Player in the IPL who's under the most pressure'

"For me, he is probably the player in the IPL who's under the most pressure this season. We always talk about the price-tag pressure. Some guys flourish under that price-tag pressure, and some guys don't. The last season for him was a real tough season. The team struggled and his runs also struggled, the way that he batted," he responded on Star Sports when asked about the pressure on Pant.

"So there is all that pressure when he comes into this season, and the expectation on what the team is going to do. With a batting-heavy team, how are they going to maximize the bowling? If he is scoring runs as a captain, it takes pressure off you in the first instance, but then there is the second instance, which is the team, and last year, both of those had big red crosses to their names," Du Plessis added.

Pant's Forgetful IPL 2025

In 13 outings last season, Pant amassed 269 at an underwhelming average of 24.45. Despite his season to forget, he ended it well as he smashed a 61-ball 118 versus the eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In 2026, LSG play their opener on April 1 against Delhi Capitals.



