Updated 12 March 2026 at 12:05 IST
BCCI Vice-President Issues Update on Release of Initial Phase Fixtures of IPL 2026 Season
BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla confirmed IPL 2026 will proceed as scheduled, with the first 20 matches announced and the rest to follow once EC finalises the election dates.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has issued an update following the release of the IPL 2026 schedule for the first phase.
Amid huge anticipation and excitement, India's cricketing frenzy returns after a year as the IPL 2026 season is all set to kick off. The BCCI and IPL unveiled the schedule for the first phase of the tournament.
The schedule release of the first 20 IPL matches has raised speculation about the entire tournament's timetable, with fans wondering about the remaining part of the marquee franchise cricket event.
BCCI VP Clears the Air on IPL 2026 Phase One Schedule
BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla has clarified that the Indian Premier League would be held as per the schedule following the release of the 20 matches.
He further mentioned that the second phase of the schedule would be released once the Election Commission unveiled the dates for states where elections would be conducted.
"IPL will be held as per schedule. We have released the schedule for 20 matches. The schedule for remaining matches will be released after the Election Commission announces the dates for states going to the election," Rajeev Shukla said to ANI.
The BCCI’s confirmation that the IPL will proceed as scheduled brings immense relief, especially amid the tense Middle East situation that could complicate travel for the overseas cricketers participating in the tournament.
Defending Champions RCB To Host SRH In IPL Tournament Opener
On Wednesday, the BCCI officially unveiled the IPL 2026 schedule for the first 20 matches, in which defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The tournament opener competition would take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The iconic venue will host its first cricket match for the first time since the tragic Bengaluru stampede outside the venue.
The IPL 2026's first doubleheader will take place on April 4, with the Delhi Capitals facing the Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The second match would take place between the Gujarat Titans and the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 12 March 2026 at 12:05 IST