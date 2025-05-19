KKR Star Suggests Rohit Sharma Should Have Taken Inspiration From Virat Kohli, Terms The 'Hitman' As One Of The Best

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's sudden retirement from Test match cricket has shocked everybody. The manner in which both the stalwarts of the game, Rohit and Virat, retired from the longest format of the game within a span of two days has gotten everybody talking.

After the happenings in Australia earlier this year, Rohit Sharma's retirement was still being anticipated, but nobody had seen Virat Kohli's retirement coming. The star Indian duo will continue to play for India in the ODI format.

Moeen Ali Gives Big Take On Rohit Sharma's Retirement

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both have endured tough times in Indian cricket lately. The Australia series raised big questions on Rohit and Virat's form. There were also reports that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli participated in the Ranji Trophy games just to stay eligible to play Test cricket for the country. Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder and the winner of the 2019 ODI World Cup, Moeen Ali, has now given his take on Rohit Sharma's retirement. The all-rounder referred to Rohit as a natural batter and also gave a blunt verdict about his fitness.

"Rohit was a more natural player in terms of, like, amazing to watch. Like a proper gift given to him. When I say natural, everything looks a lot smoother. Like probably didn't do the work in terms of fitness and stuff as Virat, but still as effective. Would probably hit the ball further," said the Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder.

IND vs ENG Series: A Herculean Task For Gautam Gambhir

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirement has also been in the spotlight, considering the fact that India travels to England in June for a five-match Test series. The England series will also mark the start of India's campaign in the 2027 cycle of the World Test Championship.