The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has scheduled its Annual General Meeting on September 28. The meeting will be held in Mumbai and one of the key objectives of this meeting will be to hold elections.

The agenda of the Annual General Meeting will also include the formation of the Apex Council of the BCCI and Governing Councils of the Indian Premier League and Women's Premier League.

Leadership Roles In Focus In AGM: Reports

As per a report in Cricbuzz, the election will be held for the posts of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, and treasurer. Two representatives of the Indian Cricketer's Association and one representative of the General Body will be inducted in the Apex Council by the BCCI. The apex cricketing body has decided to follow the Supreme Court-approved Lodha committee recommended constitution and it remains to be seen if they'll hold fresh elections once the Sports Bill comes into effect after a period of six months.

Another point of the Annual General Meeting will be to form a new set of office-bearers who will be bestowed with the responsibility to navigate the functioning of Indian cricket for the next three years.

BCCI Explains Reasons Behind Playing Pakistan

Devajit Saikia, the BCCI reportedly said that the central government has not restricted engaging with any nation. "So far as the BCCI’s view is concerned, we have to follow whatever the central government formalises. Recently, our policy, which is in place, regarding India’s participation in any multinational tournament or international tournament, there is no restrictions imposed by the central government whether we play any of the countries which are not on good terms with India. So India have to play all the matches in any multinational tournament," said Saikia as quoted by the BCCI.