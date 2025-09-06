Rohit Sharma Appeals Fans To Avoid 'Mumbai Cha Raja' Chants During Ganpati Utsav | WATCH

Rohit Sharma's humble nature is winning hearts all over as he appealed to fans to avoid associating his name with a popular chant during a visit to Lord Ganesh.

The ODI skipper for Team India has been enjoying some downtime with his family after announcing his retirement from Test cricket and T20Is.

Even though he has been on a break, Rohit Sharma is still putting all the work into making himself game-ready.

India ODI Skipper Rohit Sharma Appeals Crowd To Avoid Chanting

In a video on social media, India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma appears to be inside a pandal setting or a temple. He had visited to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh during the auspicious festival.

As soon as the fans spotted Rohit, they began chanting the popular 'Mumbai cha raja, Rohit Sharma' chant to serenade the Indian cricketer. But the Indian ODI skipper appealed to the crowd to refrain from the chants out of respect for the Almighty.

Rohit Sharma has been putting in effort to make himself fit and ready for action. The Indian ODI skipper has been training with his friend and coach, Abhishek Nayar, in the gym. The cricketer's recent transformation has been incredible, as he looks much leaner.

The ODI skipper recently attended the pre-season fitness assessment alongside his India compatriots Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and has cleared the test.

When Will Rohit Sharma Return to Action For Team India?

Rohit Sharma has been pushing harder than ever to make a comeback. His last appearance for Team India was in the ICC Champions Trophy Final when they defeated New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium to clinch the title. Rohit had won the Player of the Match award for his splendid 83-ball 76.

Team India's next ODI outing will take place against Australia in a three-match series. The upcoming series may mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and the atmosphere is expected to be electrifying.