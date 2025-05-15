'BCCI Told Virat Kohli he Wasn't in Their Plans': Mohammed Kaif's Claim on Ex-India Captain's Test Retirement Stirs Fresh Controversy

Virat Kohli Retires: While most are still trying to come to terms with the Test retirement of Virat Kohli, innumerable theories are doing the rounds over why Kohli called it a day at the age of 36. Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif, who has known Kohli for a long time, claimed the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) must have informed him about it.

‘Not in their plans’

“I think he wanted to continue in the Test format. There have been some discussions with the BCCI and the selectors, who must have told him that he was not in their plans, considering his performance in the last 5-6 years. We will never find out what exactly happened behind the scenes,” Mohammad Kaif told IANS, as quoted by NDTV.

Kaif reckons Kohli wanted to continue in Test and that is why he featured in a Ranji game earlier in the year.

“He played in the Ranji Trophy match, which showed he wanted to carry on in the upcoming Tests. He may not have gotten the support of the top brass of the Indian cricket,” he added.

Kohli in Tests

Kohli scored 9,230 runs in 123 Tests and finishes fourth in India's all-time list of Test run-scorers. What's more, he captained his side in 68 of his Tests - 40 of which ended in an Indian victory.

What's Next For Kohli?