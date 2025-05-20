WTC 2025 Final: South Africa And Australia All Set To Break 113-Year-Old Record As Lord's Gears Up For 'The Ultimate Test'

WTC 2025 Final: After the culmination of the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the eyeballs of the cricketing world will shift towards the 'Ultimate Test', the World Test Championship Final. South Africa is all set to lock horns with defending champions Australia in the summit clash of the WTC. Interestingly, this is Australia's second appearance in the WTC final, and South Africa will be making their maiden appearance.

Australia vs. South Africa WTC Final To Shatter 113-Year-Old Record

Temba Bavuma's South Africa and Pat Cummins' Australia, both can boast about having a very strong pace attack. In many ways, it can be said that the team that bowls well will claim the illustrious Test mace at the end of the match. Australia has fared well in their last two Test tours to England (2019 and 2023). The Aussies not only retained The Ashes but also defeated India in the finals of the World Test Championship in 2023. Interestingly, this is the first time in over 113 years that Australia and South Africa will lock horns with each other on English soil.

The last time these two sides played a Test match against each other on English soil was in the year 1912. Both these sides had played a three-match Test series, which Australia won comfortably by 2-0. In all fairness, it can be said that Australia hasn't been beaten by South Africa on English soil for 113 years now.

South Africa's Big Attempt Of Getting Rid Of The Chokers Tag

South Africa has been impressive on the global stage in the last few years. Both South Africa's men's and women's teams ended up qualifying for the finals of the World T20. The South African men's team was beaten by India in the summit clash, whereas their women's team faltered against New Zealand.