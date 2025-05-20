WTC 2025 Final: Ex-RCB Star Announces Himself Ahead Of 'The Ultimate Test', Sends Warning Signals To Proteas Ahead Of AUS vs SA Clash

Updated May 20th 2025, 20:01 IST
Pat Cummins' Australia is set to lock horns with Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the summit clash of the World Test Championship. The Australia vs. South Africa WTC 2025 Final will be played at the Lord's Cricket Stadium. This is the first time in 113 years that South Africa and Australia will play a Test match against each other on English soil. The last time both these teams played on English soil, Australia defeated South Africa in a three-match Test series by a margin of 2-0.
Australia has announced a very strong and balanced side for the WTC final that will be led by Pat Cummins. But Cameron Green is one such player who is a crucial member of the team, considering the fact that he is equally effective with both the bat and the ball in his hands. Green brings balance to the side, which is a crucial factor in important games such as this. Cameron Green recently returned to play the Division Two of the County Championship after seven long months.
The Australian, who is playing for Gloucestershire, scored a brilliant 128 runs and later followed it up with a dominant unbeaten 67 runs in the second innings. Green wanted to get some valuable game time ahead of the WTC finals, and it seems that he has made the most of his chance. Green's striking form is certainly good news for Australia, and South Africa will be wary of the threat that he possesses.
Australia is the defending champion of the coveted World Test Championship mace, whereas South Africa is appearing in the WTC finals for the first time. Australia had defeated India in the summit clash of WTC 2023 to win the prestigious Test mace. South Africa, on the other hand, has a dominating record at Lord's. Since 1990, the Proteas have played 7 Test matches at Lord's and have lost only one game.
