WTC 2025 Final: Ex-RCB Star Announces Himself Ahead Of 'The Ultimate Test', Sends Warning Signals To Proteas Ahead Of AUS vs SA Clash

Pat Cummins' Australia is set to lock horns with Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the summit clash of the World Test Championship. The Australia vs. South Africa WTC 2025 Final will be played at the Lord's Cricket Stadium. This is the first time in 113 years that South Africa and Australia will play a Test match against each other on English soil. The last time both these teams played on English soil, Australia defeated South Africa in a three-match Test series by a margin of 2-0.

Cameron Green Finds His Groove Back Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final

Australia has announced a very strong and balanced side for the WTC final that will be led by Pat Cummins. But Cameron Green is one such player who is a crucial member of the team, considering the fact that he is equally effective with both the bat and the ball in his hands. Green brings balance to the side, which is a crucial factor in important games such as this. Cameron Green recently returned to play the Division Two of the County Championship after seven long months.

The Australian, who is playing for Gloucestershire, scored a brilliant 128 runs and later followed it up with a dominant unbeaten 67 runs in the second innings. Green wanted to get some valuable game time ahead of the WTC finals, and it seems that he has made the most of his chance. Green's striking form is certainly good news for Australia, and South Africa will be wary of the threat that he possesses.

South Africa's Dominant Record At Lord's