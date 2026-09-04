BCCI Urges Rising Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Emulate Sachin Tendulkar's Career Path: ' Should Not Be A One Year Wonder'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's career trajectory has seen a sharp rise since he burst onto the scene in IPL 2025. The 15-year-old has since been a brilliant success story on the field and has gone on to make his senior debut against England this year.

Sooryavanshi's international career didn't have the ideal start he would have hoped for. The teenager was left out of the playing XI for the final T20I against England. But he bounced back and amassed more than 200 runs in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, earning the Player of the Series award.

Sooryavanshi has also been deputising Ishan Kishan as the vice-captain for the East Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy. The star Indian opener has now been urged to follow the career path of Sachin Tendulkar and preserve his longevity for many years coming forward.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, “We want Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or any player of his stature to continue and serve as Sachin Tendulkar did for the country or other players who in the past became legends.

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“So we look at Vaibhav in a very serious manner. He’s monitored from every angle and every step he is taking forward in his international career. The BCCI is taking a very close look at his future.

He further added, “We are very cautious that every right step he should take forward so that it should not be a one-series or one-year wonder."

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BCCI Rejects Rohit Sharma's Retirement Rumours

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has rejected all speculations regarding Rohit Sharma's retirement ahead of the ICC 2027 ODI World Cup.

Rohit's future has been a subject of speculation. The 39-year-old's imminent future was expected to be discussed at the review meeting, but from Saikia's comment, it was clear that Rohit is in the management's plan for the upcoming World Cup. Rohit's last five scores were 138, 26, 11, 79, and 48.