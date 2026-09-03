Women's Asia Cup: Smriti Mandhana Hits Record-breaking Hundred Against Hong Kong, Becomes All-time Leading Run Scorer In International Cricket

Smriti Mandhana has shattered multiple records as she brought up her 2nd T20I century against Hong Kong in a Women's Asia Cup encounter in Dubai on Thursday. In the proceedings, Smriti has also become the top runscorer in international cricket with 10877 runs in her tally.

She also holds the record for the most number of centuries in international cricket, 18, getting past Australia's Meg Lanning. Riding on her century, India posted a whopping 193 runs on the board in 20 overs.

Mithali Raj held the position of being the top run scorer in women's international cricket for a long time, and incidentally, the legendary Indian also is commentating for the game. With 14 fours and 7 sixes, Mandhana once again showed why she is regarded as one of the most destructive batters in the world.

Mandhana also happens to be the first Indian women batter to have scored multiple centuries in the shortest format. Her first came against England last year. She now also holds the record of having scored the highest individual score in the Women's Asia Cup history.

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MOST RUNS IN WOMEN'S INTERNATIONAL CRICKET

Smriti Mandhana (India) – 10,877

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Mithali Raj (India) – 10,868

Suzie Bates (New Zealand) – 10,740

Charlotte Edwards (England) – 10,273

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies) – 10,005

Hong Kong Playing XI: Natasha Miles(c), Maryam Bibi, Mariko Hill, Joyleen Kaur, Marina Lamplough, Yasmin Daswani(w), Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Iqra Sahar, Alison Siu.