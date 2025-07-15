BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla Presents King Charles III With A Special '1947' Gift During Meet With Team India

Rajeev Shukla, the vice president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), presented a unique gift to King Charles III during the gathering hosted by the Monarch in London. The BCCI VP gifted him with one of his books, titled Scars of 1947: Real Partition Stories. The head of the Commonwealth acknowledged the present from the vice president of BCCI.

Rajeev Shukla Gifts King Charles III His Book On 1947 Partition Anecdotes

The Indian men's and women's national cricket teams met King Charles III at Clarence House in London. The Monarch welcomed the squad, led by Shubman Gill, for a cordial gathering during their visit to London. Team India is coming off a loss to England in the third test match at Lord's by 22 runs. BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia and Vice President Rajeev Shukla were also present at the gathering alongside the team members and coaching staff.

In a video shared by ANI, King Charles III was seen meeting BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, and they had a brief conversation in the garden at London's Clarence House. The BCCI VP then presented a special gift to the Monarch. Shukla had gifted a book titled 'Scars of 1947: Real Partition Stories', which is a collection of firsthand accounts from the survivors of the traumatic Partition of India in 1947.

The book, authored by Rajeev Shukla, displayed narratives which emphasised the immense barbarity as well as acts of humanity during the division of British India into two independent countries of India and Bangladesh.

Rajeev Shukla Delighted by Team India's Royal Meeting with King Charles III

Rajeev Shukla expressed delight after Team India met with King Charles III. He expressed that the players were delighted as he asked very detailed and personal questions. He also spoke about their playing techniques while interacting with the players. The BCCI VP added that he asked about Indian fast bowler Akash Deep's sister's health. As per reports, the Monarch also spoke about Mohammed Siraj's dismissal at Lord's and called it 'unfortunate.'

"He had found out so many details. He sounded like a gentleman, and it did not seem we were talking to the King of England. There is a lot of humility in him, and team is very happy to meet him," Rajeev Shukla said to ANI.