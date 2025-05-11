sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 11th 2025, 18:39 IST

'Tournament Will Be Restarted Soon': BCCI Vice President's BIG Comment On The Resumption Of IPL 2025 Season

Amid speculations over the resumption of IPL 2025, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has offered a massive remark on when the tournament could be resumed.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh
Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh walk onto the field to bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium | Image: AP Photo

Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of the Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI), has revealed that no concrete decision has been made on the resumption of the IPL 2025 season. Amid intense speculation and chatter, the BCCI VP exclaimed that the board officials are looking into the matter and also stated that the tournament would be resumed soon.  

"No decision has been taken yet. The BCCI officials are working on the situation. The tournament was suspended for a week, and yesterday there was a ceasefire.... The tournament will be restarted soon," Rajeev Shukla said to the reporters on Sunday, as quoted by ANI.

This is a breaking copy. More to follow…

Published May 11th 2025, 18:39 IST