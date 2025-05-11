Cricket Australia At Loggerheads With The BCCI? Another Franchise Receives Massive Setback As CA Defends Players' Right To Skip IPL

Members of Delhi Capitals ask for a DRS during their IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders | Image: IPL/BCCI

After the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League for a week. The BCCI will now consult the Indian government and all the stakeholders who are associated with the cash-rich league before they make a concrete and final decision about the resumption of IPL 2025.

As per Devajit Saikia, the BCCI secretary, the board will try to put a plan in place in the next 48 hours to ensure that the business end of the cash-rich league is executed smoothly.

ALSO READ | Suspension Of IPL 2025 Gives Massive Setback To Jitesh Sharma As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Continue Deal With Injury Issues: REPORTS

Mitchell Starc Likely To Miss Delhi Capitals' Remaining IPL Games

The World Test Championship 2027 Final was originally scheduled to be played after the culmination of the IPL, and the postponement of the cash-rich league hasn't changed any of it so far. It is reported that Australia's top stars have returned home and they are unlikely to return to play the remaining games of the Indian Premier League. Australia speedster Mitchell Starc reportedly refused to speak to the media after he landed in Sydney alongside his wife Alyssa Healy.

According to Nine News, Starc's manager has confirmed that the star pacer might not return to play the IPL if the tournament resumes. Cricket Australia continues to remain firm on its stance and has said that it will back the players on their decision to return to the IPL. Cricket Australia has also stressed the fact that the choices of the individuals should not impact future selection in the IPL or relations with the BCCI.

ALSO READ | Resumption Of IPL 2025 Likely To Make Things Tougher For SRH And RCB As Injury Issues And WTC 2025 Finals Grab The Spotlight

BCCI's Race Against Time To Complete IPL 2025

At present, the BCCI is looking at a window of 12-14 days to complete all the sixteen remaining games of the Indian Premier League. The BCCI is also mulling over having a few double headers in place in order to complete the IPL in time.