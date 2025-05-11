Resumption Of IPL 2025 Likely To Make Things Tougher For SRH And RCB As Injury Issues And WTC 2025 Finals Grab The Spotlight

IPL 2025: The eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League was currently suspended for a week after the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. Two games were suspended, and the tournament was put on hold in order to stand in solidarity with the armed forces who were keeping terror mongers away. There is still no official confirmation about the resumption of the Indian Premier League, with sixteen games still to be played.

Injury Issues And WTC 2025 Final To Raise Big Concerns For RCB And SRH

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in the second spot on the IPL 2025 points table. The Rajat Patidar-led side are currently on sixteen points from eleven games, and they need just one more win to get into the playoffs.

RCB have a big problem at their disposal. Their star bowler Josh Hazlewood sustained a shoulder niggle, and since then he has been on the sidelines, and with the WTC 2025 Final to be played in June, Hazlewood might not return to play the IPL if resumed before June.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have a similar kind of problem to deal with. Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins and their star batter Travis Head both play for the champions of 2016. Cummins also captains Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both Head and Cummins are an important part of the Australian Test team, and if the IPL resumes before the WTC 2027 Finals, then Head and Cummins might not return to play the IPL too.

IPL 2025's Business End In Jeopardy

Twelve league games, two qualifiers, one eliminator, and a final are yet to be played. The tournament is already in its business end, and more or less, the top four looks decided. Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad are not in this context, Rajasthan Royals have been eliminated from the eighteenth edition of the cash-rich league.

As far as the Kolkata Knight Riders are concerned, they can win only seven games, and this is not enough for them to qualify. But even if the IPL starts, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Sunrisers Hyderabad will have big problems to address.