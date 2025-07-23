BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Breaks Silence on National Sports Governance Bill: "Will Have to Study..."

National Sports Bill: The historic National Sports Governance Bill is expected to be tabled in the Parliament during the Monsoon session on Wednesday. Ahead of it, the Board of Control of Cricket in India vice-president Rajeev Shukla has broken silence on it and admitted that he would first have to study it and only then can he make a comment on it.

“We will have to study the bill after it’s introduced. Only then can I express my views on it," he said while speaking to ANI. The Sports Bill aims to include the BCCI under its jurisdiction. It will be a first for BCCI, as the apex body of cricket in India does not rely on government funding.

As was expected, the Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has introduced the much-awaited Sports Governance Bill, 2025 in the parliament today. According per the bill, the National Olympic Committee, National Paralympic Committee, a National Sports Federation for each designated sport, and a Regional Sports Federation for each designated sport will be established as the national sports governing bodies for their respective recognised sports organisations. The bill will aim to promote athlete welfare and ensure ethical practices in sports. The National Sports Bill also seeks to establish clear governance standards for national sports federations and introduce effective ways to resolve administrative disputes.