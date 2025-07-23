'Cricket in India 10 Times More Powerful Than Football in UK': Michael Vaughan

India vs England: Shubman Gill's side is going to take on the English side in the must-win Manchester Test and the buzz is palpable. Can India win the Test and keep the series alive? Will Jasprit Bumrah play, will Kuldeep Yadav finally get a game - lot's of questions would be crossing Gill's mind. The Indian team, in a bid to unwind, visited the Manchester United club ahead of the Test. The Indian cricketers met the United footballers and spend quality time with them.