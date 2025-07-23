Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Cricket in India 10 Times More Powerful Than Football in UK': Michael Vaughan

Updated 23 July 2025 at 11:39 IST

'Cricket in India 10 Times More Powerful Than Football in UK': Michael Vaughan

India vs England: Former England captain Michael Vaughan is like most of his country an avid football follower despite being a cricketer himself.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Indian cricketers with Man-U footballers (L), Michael Vaughan (R)
Indian cricketers with Man-U footballers (L), Michael Vaughan (R) | Image: BCCI/AP

India vs England: Shubman Gill's side is going to take on the English side in the must-win Manchester Test and the buzz is palpable. Can India win the Test and keep the series alive? Will Jasprit Bumrah play, will Kuldeep Yadav finally get a game - lot's of questions would be crossing Gill's mind. The Indian team, in a bid to unwind, visited the Manchester United club ahead of the Test. The Indian cricketers met the United footballers and spend quality time with them. 

ALSO READ: Will Weather Play in Mind of Gill, Gambhir During Old Trafford Test?

Now, former England captain Michael Vaughan, who has seen India from close quarters, has made a huge statement. As per Vaughan, cricket is 10 times bigger in India than football is in the United Kingdom. He said this in the popular ‘Stick to Cricket’ show. 

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, 

Published 23 July 2025 at 11:39 IST