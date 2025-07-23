'Cricket in India 10 Times More Powerful Than Football in UK': Michael Vaughan

Updated 23 July 2025 at 11:39 IST
India vs England: Shubman Gill's side is going to take on the English side in the must-win Manchester Test and the buzz is palpable. Can India win the Test and keep the series alive? Will Jasprit Bumrah play, will Kuldeep Yadav finally get a game - lot's of questions would be crossing Gill's mind. The Indian team, in a bid to unwind, visited the Manchester United club ahead of the Test. The Indian cricketers met the United footballers and spend quality time with them.
Now, former England captain Michael Vaughan, who has seen India from close quarters, has made a huge statement. As per Vaughan, cricket is 10 times bigger in India than football is in the United Kingdom. He said this in the popular ‘Stick to Cricket’ show.
Published 23 July 2025 at 11:39 IST