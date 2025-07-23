WATCH| West Indies Legend Andre Russell Honoured With Emotional Guard Of Honour As He Bids Goodbye To International Cricket At Sabina Park

Andre Russell played his last match for the West Indies in the 2nd T20I match at Sabina Park. The KKR star marked his farewell in a stunning fashion with a quickfire 36 off 15 balls, helping West Indies to post a formidable 172 runs on the board.

Andre Russell Received Grand Farewell As He Bid Goodbye To International Cricket

The 37-year-old had already announced he would hang up his boots after the second T20I at Sabina Park, his home ground. The all-rounder was given a guard of honour by both Australia and his West Indies teammates as he came onto the field. The supporters at the ground also applauded the player as he acknowledged all the love he received from the crowd.

But it turned out to be a disappointing ending as Australia had a relatively easy outing and took a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series. Batting first, riding on Brandon King and Russell's heroics, the West Indies managed to post 172 runs. Adam Zampa took three wickets for the visitors. Josh Inglis smashed a brilliant 78 while Cameron Green also brought up another half-century to lead the Aussies to a deserving victory at Sabina Park.

It would be difficult for the West Indies to fill the void of Russell, especially in the shortest format. With the West Indies already qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026, it remains to be seen how the board plans to address the issue. He made his debut for the West Indies in 2010 and since then he was involved in 86 T20Is, 56 ODI and a single Test match. He was also part of the T20 World Cup-winning contingent in 2012 and 2016.