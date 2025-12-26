BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Felicitates Vaibhav Suryavanshi On Receiving The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar: 'The Recognition Is A Proud Moment'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajiv Shukla extended his congratulations to young Indian cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Friday, after the batter was honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

The prestigious award recognised Suryavanshi's outstanding batting performances for India at the age-group level and for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rajiv Shukla shared a photo on X of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi receiving the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Murmu, congratulating the young cricketer and calling the honour a proud and inspiring moment for aspiring athletes across the country.

"Congratulations to young cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi on being conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by the Hon'ble President of India. This recognition of his talent and dedication is a proud moment and an inspiration for young athletes across the country. Wishing him continued success in his cricketing journey," the BCCI vice-president said on X.

Recently, at 14 years and 272 days, Suryavanshi became the youngest player to hit a century in men's List A cricket during the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 Plate League fixture against Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. It was Vaibhav's first non-T20I tonne in senior cricket, which came in just 36 deliveries.

Suryavanshi, who made history last year by becoming the youngest player to earn an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract after being bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore, has achieved plenty of milestones in a career that has taken off over the last year.

In IPL 2025, Suryavanshi scored a century against the Gujarat Titans, making him the youngest centurion in all of T20 cricket, and also scripted a record for the fastest IPL century by an Indian, reaching the milestone in just 35 balls, smashing seven fours and 11 sixes in his knock.

Later, after the IPL, during the India U19 team's tour of England, he smashed the fastest century in the U19 ODI format and became the youngest to do so, blasting a brutal 78-ball 143, comprising 13 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 183.33. Suryavanshi's ton came off 52 balls.