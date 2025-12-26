Shafali Verma Continues Hot Streak, 24-Ball Blitz Earns Her A Significant Accomplishment In Women's T20Is

Team India opener Shafali Verma continues her purple patch in the game as she strikes consecutive half-centuries for Team India Women. She also attained a clinical accomplishment with her brilliant outing with the bat.

In the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka, Shafali has been clinical with the blade, contributing with key runs in the competition and keeping the pressure on the SL-W bowlers.

Be it in Visakhapatnam or Thiruvananthapuram, Shafali Verma remains in brilliant form for the Indian women's cricket team. The opening batter's strong showing from the Women's ODI World Cup continues at the Greenfield International Stadium.

Shafali Verna Attains Monumental Record In Women's T20Is

Team India began the chase with the same intent they have had in the past two matches against Sri Lanka Women. Opener Shafali Verma looked solid in the past two outings as she stepped up with grace and intent to deliver for her side.

Advertisement

Shafali Verma picked up back-to-back fifties in the bilateral series against Sri Lanka Women, bringing up a 24-ball half-century in the competition. The Indian opener was adjudged the Player of the Match for her heroics in the second T20I at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Indian batter now has the most number of 50+ scores before turning 22 in Women's T20Is. Shafali was earlier tied with Lucy Barnett and has now outpaced everyone with the 24-ball half-century.

Advertisement

Verma continued her sharp form during India's chase as she brilliantly got off the mark. She has been one of the team's biggest hopes with the bat and a primary aggressor during the chase against the Sri Lankan women.

India Display Clinical Bowling Brilliance Against SL-W

India Women bowlers Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma were utterly stellar with the ball as they put immense pressure on Sri Lanka Women. A four-wicket haul from Renuka and a record-making three-wicket spell from Deepti were nothing less than brilliant for the Indian side.

Sri Lanka looked firm at the start as they got off the mark rather nicely. But India Women turned things around, courtesy of Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma.