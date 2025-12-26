India Women Clinch Unassailable 3-0 Lead, Secure Thrilling T20I Series Victory Over Sri Lanka Women In Trivandrum

India Women wrap up the chase in dominant fashion, with Shafali Varma and captain Harmanpreet Kaur being the primary aggressors against Sri Lanka Women. Third time's the charm, as the hosts have defeated Sri Lanka in the third T20I by 8 wickets at Trivandrum.

A clinical all-around display has helped the Women in Blue clinch an unassailable 3-0 series lead in the five-match series.

In the afterglow of a historic ICC Women's Cricket World Cup victory, India continues their purple patch in white-ball cricket and remains in dominant form as they gear up for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England.

Sri Lanka Begins Things Nicely, But India Turns Things Around

Sri Lanka Women had started nicely, with the openers Hasini Perera and skipper Chamari Athapaththu looking good. Perera's 25 kicked things off for SL-W, but India turned things around by taking out the Sri Lankan skipper.

Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma were utterly stellar with the ball as they put immense pressure on Sri Lanka Women. SL batters Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshika Silva did not stand a chance against the India duo and were brought down early.

Imesha Dulani and Kavisha Dilhari struck a brief partnership to patch things up for SL, but Renuka and Deepti also took them down in brilliant fashion.

India was effective while bowling, as they managed to restrict the visitors to a chaseable target of 112 at the loss of seven wickets.

India Clinch Unassailable 3-0 Series Lead Over Sri Lanka With 8 Wicket Win

Indian batters Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues couldn't light the fire during the chase. Both were brought down by Dilhari, prompting a momentary scare among the fans. But opener Shafali Verma once again showed why she is the best in the business.

Shafali stood out as the primary aggressor, putting up 79* off 42 and carrying the team on her back. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur put up an unbeaten 18-ball 21 to assist Shafali during the chase.