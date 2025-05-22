BIZARRE! MI Penalised With No-Ball For Breaching Lesser-Known IPL Rule vs DC

MI vs DC, IPL 2025: It was a night to remember for Mumbai Indians as they beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs to advance to the playoff. But, there was an instance in the game that puzzled one and all, especially the MI side. The much-talked about incident took place during the third ball of the fifth over when Will Jacks was bowling to Vipraj Nigam. To everyone's surprise, the umpire decided to signal it a no-ball. The reason behind the decision was the fact that there were just three fielders on the off-side for MI.

According to the official IPL Match Playing Conditions in section 28.4.1, there should be no more than five fielders on the on-side. “At the instant of delivery, there may not be more than 5 fielders on the on side," reads the playing conditions.

MI Hammer DC

Batting first at home, MI put on a challenging 180 for five in their quota of 20 overs. With 73* off 43 balls, Suryakumar Yadav was MI's top-scorer. Rohit fell early for five runs. The Delhi Capitals failed to showcase dominance from the get-go after their openers, KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis, were dismissed early. Walking in at No. 3, wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel perished early for six runs. Sameer Rizvi and Vipraj Nigam tried to pull things back by stitching together a partnership.

But they also failed to take things deep, as they failed to capitalise on the starts they got. Mitchell Santner with three wickets was the pick of the MI bowlers, while Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks and Karn Sharma picked up a wicket apiece.