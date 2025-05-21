BCCI vs Rohit Sharma? Shocking Report Reveals Board Wanted Him in England Tour, But Not as Captain

BCCI vs Rohit: Former India captain Rohit Sharma's controversial exit from Tests leaves more questions than answers. What happened, was there a cold war between Rohit and the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI)? That will obviously be a genuine question because days before his shock announcement, Rohit admitted that he was looking forward to leading the side in England in an interview. Now, a fresh Sky Sports report claims that the BCCI wanted Rohit in England, but not as the captain of the side.

Rohit in England, But Not as Captain

Yes, this is reportedly the offer the BCCI made to Rohit, which did not sink in well with him. The selectors wanted consistency from Rohit which he could not give in Australia and that was the reason they did not want him in England as the captain of the side.

"Selectors wanted consistency during the series and offered Sharma the opportunity to go to the series, but not as captain. He decided to retire instead," the report claimed.

Is Gill India's Next Test Captain?

It is also understood that one particular selector had reservations over giving the Test captaincy to Gill as his place in the XI is not always guaranteed.

"One selector at the BCCI has reservations over giving Gill the captaincy, given that his place on the side is not guaranteed, and suggested he would be better suited to the vice-captaincy role," the report read.