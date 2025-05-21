KKR CEO Slams BCCI Over IPL ‘Inconsistencies’; Miffed With Changes in Rules Mid-Season Due to Weather Forecasts

IPL 2025: Since the resumption of IPL 2025, there have been a few changes in rules due to the weather forecasts and that has not gone down well with the KKR franchise. The Kolkata Knight Riders franchise, who were eliminated after the game in Bengaluru got called off without a single ball being bowled. Due to rain forecasts, the league's Governing Council tweaked the playing conditions, providing these matches an additional 120 minutes instead of just one hour in the past.

The Knights management reckon that had this rule been in place since the start of the tournament, they would have made the playoffs. IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin had mailed all 10 franchises notifying them about the change in rule due to the early onset of the monsoons.

‘One would have expected more consistency’ - KKR CEO

"While these mid-season changes to the rules may be necessary under the circumstances, one would have expected more consistency in the way such changes are being applied," Mysore wrote, as accessed by Cricbuzz.

"When the IPL re-started (on May 17), it was clear that the first game on May 17 KKR vs RCB was at high risk of being interrupted due to rain in B'lore. The forecast was there for all to see. Not only was the game washed out, but the additional 120 minutes now being applied may have provided a chance of at least a 5 over a side game (sic)."

‘Sure you also understand why we feel aggrieved’ - KKR CEO to BCCI

"The washout ended KKR's chances of making the playoffs. Such ad hoc decisions and inconsistencies of applying them are not appropriate for a tournament of this standing," Mysore said, adding, "I am sure you also understand why we feel aggrieved."