Does MS Dhoni's ‘We're Looking at Auction’ Reveal Mean Ravindra Jadeja Could be Dropped?

CSK vs RR, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni is arguably the most-respected cricketer around the world and an ambassador of the sport. And when he says something, it is taken seriously. At the toss, Dhoni admitted that after a shambolic 2025 season, they are now looking at the auction. After their loss against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra advised the Chennai franchise to ‘trade’ Ravindra Jadeja.

‘You have Dewald Brevis as your No.4’ - Aakash Chopra

"I would say probably trade him (Jadeja). You have Dewald Brevis as your No.4. Bat him at No.4. This is a stop-gap arrangement with Devon Conway and Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel at 3. There is a mini auction in between, if you are releasing Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, it's common sense that you will find somebody who can be an absolute banker and destructor at the top," he said.

Chopra also gave his reason why he wants Urvil Patel at No. 3 instead of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

‘Have Urvil Patel at 3’

"Why would you want Ruturaj Gaikwad to bat with somebody who will not go hammer and tongs? Have Urvil Patel at 3, rather have one more guy. Either get a finisher or top order overseas batter with Dewald Brevis apart from Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana. Sam Curran at 3 and Jadeja at 4 won't make sense," he added.