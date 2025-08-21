Republic World
  'BCCI Wants to Get Rid of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli': Fans React After Report Claims ODI Retirement of India Stalwarts

Updated 21 August 2025 at 11:28 IST

'BCCI Wants to Get Rid of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli': Fans React After Report Claims ODI Retirement of India Stalwarts

Is the BCCI looking to get rid of veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli?

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Asia Cup 2025: While speculations over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI future are rife, a report claims that the Board of Control of Cricket in India has already made up their mind over who will be the next ODI captain. Just after Rohit and Kohli announced their Test retirements, since then, there have been talks over can they play the next ODI World Cup in 2027 or not. There is no doubt that Rohit and Kohli are extremely popular in the cricketing parlons and have a massive fanbase. 

ALSO READ: Not Iyer; Kaif Backs Gill to Take Over ODI Captaincy After Rohit Retires

Some fans reckons the Indian board is not being fair with the two stalwarts and are the biggest reason behind their ouster. Here are some of the reactions on social space. 

'BCCI Wants to Get Rid of RoKo'

Meanwhile, more clarity on this from the BCCI is expected after the annual general body meeting scheduled for September. This also means that it will happen after the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The continental tournament ends on September 28.

ALSO READ: BCCI Gives Agarkar Extension After Asia Cup Squad Announcement: REPORT

The focus would be on the Asia Cup 2025 that starts from September 9. Shubman Gill will be Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in the tournament. Without a doubt, India would start hot favourites, they are also the defending champions. Team India would play it's tournament opener on September 10 against the UAE in Dubai after which they take on Pakistan is the most-awaited match of the tournament on September 14. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 21 August 2025 at 11:25 IST

