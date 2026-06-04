BCCI Weighs Surprise Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Call, Rajasthan Royals Prodigy In Fray For T20I Callup: Report

The Vaibhav Sooryavanshi carnage has demolished almost all teams in IPL 2026. The 15-year-old took one step ahead in IPL 2026 and finished as the Orange Cap holder with 776 runs in 16 matches for Rajasthan Royals.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Be Picked In India's T20I Squad?

The teenager's batting antics have attracted praise and admiration from around the world and calls to fast-track him to the senior setup have already been made. Sooryavanshi has been selected in the India A squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series to be held in Sri Lanka.

But now it appears the BCCI is mulling its options to use Sooryavanshi's fierce and explosive batting technique in the T20Is. As per a Cricbuzz report, the BCCI Selection Committee is locked in a conversation about whether to provide the RR superstar his maiden T20I cap. If it happens, it could open up new avenues in the Indian cricket circuit.

Questions have also been raised about whether it will be right to unleash the youngster in international cricket or to wait for his further development.

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Rajat Patidar Also In T20I Fray

The selectors have also taken note of Rajat Patidar's stunning display in the recently concluded IPL 2026 and the RCB captain has also entered the conversation as per the report. The 33-year-old ended as RCB's 2nd highest run-getter with 500+ runs and also helped RCB to successfully defend their IPL title.

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