BCCI Wins, Again! South African Boost For IPL 2025 as CSA Makes Stunning U-Turn Ahead of WTC Final

IPL 2025: In what can be labelled as a major boost for Indian Premier League 2025, Cricket South Africa has made a stunning U-turn to their initial plans. CSA had initially asked their IPL-bound players to return home by May 26, as the national cricket team would be playing a World final against Australia.

With the revised IPL 2025 final date being June 3, things were not looking up for the IPL franchises in terms of the SA players. Now, CSA has extended that and now the players would have to head home by June 3.

‘Correction – the squad will resume training for the game on June 3rd’ - CSA's U-Turn

“Correction – the squad will resume training for the game on June 3rd. The matter is being discussed higher up than me. At ground level, we are focusing on preps for the WTC final,” Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director Of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said according to Sydney Morning Herald.

‘Here is what was said earlier’ - CSA Earlier

“One thing we've made clear, and we are finalising it with the IPL and the BCCI, is that we are sticking to our original plan when it comes to WTC preparations with May 26 being the latest for the Test guys to come back,” CSA's director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said earlier.

Eight South African players - Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals), Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants), Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians), Corbin Bosch (MI), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings) and Wiaan Mulder (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - have been named in the squad for the WTC Final.