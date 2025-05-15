'Unavailable Overseas Stars...': Aakash Chopra Points Out RCB's Biggest Headache Ahead of IPL 2025 Game vs KKR

IPL 2025: The cash-rich league is set to resume after a halt due to unforeseen circumstances, and the focus would be on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The Rajat Patidar-led side would host Kolkata Knight Riders when IPL 2025 resumes on May 17. The RCB side have been in good form before the IPL 2025 season was suspended. RCB are currently in the second spot in the points table with eight wins in 11 games.

With RCB almost having a foot in the playoff, they would certainly miss the services of a few overseas players. Josh Hazlewood is unlikely to return and there is a lot of cloud hovering over the availability of Jacob Bethell, Lungi Ngidi and Romario Shephard. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons the unavailability of these overseas players would hurt RCB even if they make the playoff.

‘They will miss four players’

"RCB already do not have Josh Hazlewood. They will not have Jacob Bethell, Romario Shepherd and Lungi Ngidi. They will miss four players when they reach the playoffs, which means these players won't be there for the most crucial matches. Jacob Bethell not being there is okay because Phil Salt is available," Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

‘You will have to play Liam Livingstone’

"He (Salt) too is part of the T20 team, but the T20 series is starting on June 6. So he is available till the final if RCB reach there. However, Josh Hazlewood not being there, and if Lungi Ngidi, who was considered to be his backup, and Romario Shepherd are also not there, suddenly, you will have to play Liam Livingstone in the XI and go with Nuwan Thushara, unless, of course, you sign somebody else," he added.