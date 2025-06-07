Beau Webster or Cameron Green? 31-Year-Old Hopeful To Represent Australia In WTC Final Against South Africa, Wants To Show 'What He Can Do'

WTC 2023-2025 Final: Just days before the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 Final is scheduled to take place, the cricket pundits have started to predict what will be Australia's playing eleven against South Africa on June 11th.

In the Aussie squad, they have two big all-rounders, however, it's a matter of time to see which one will make it into the starting eleven.

The team management has to select between Beau Webster and Cameron Green, as only one can make it into the Playing Eleven of the crucial fixture.

Beau Webster or Cameron Green? Who's A Better All-Rounder For Australia

Beau Webster made his debut in the Australian Cricket Team during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-2025 against India. Following his debut, the 31-year-old has played just three Tests and four innings, scoring 150 runs at a strike rate of 59.76. Meanwhile, the all-rounder has bagged only three wickets in the red ball cricket so far.

However, Webster has stunning numbers in the first-class cricket, he has scored 5795 runs from 103 FC matches and 176 innings at a strike rate of 54.56. He has also bagged 171 wickets in first-class cricket.

On the other hand, Cameron Green has proved his worth to the team management time and time again. Green made his Test debut against India in 2020. Following that, he has scored 1377 runs at a strike rate of 48.57 in 28 Tests. The 26-year-old all-rounder also picked up 35 wickets in the long format.

In terms of experience, Green has been in the Australian National Cricket Team for a longer time. But only time will tell who could be the lucky one.

Beau Webster Opens Up On His Chances Of Playing In WTC Final Against South Africa

In a video shared on ICC's official Instagram handle, Australian all-rounder Beau Webster said that he would be proud to represent Australia in the WTC Final. Webster added that it's not his call to decide the playing eleven of the game. The 31-year-old further added that he will show everyone what he can do if the all-rounder gets a chance in the upcoming crucial fixture.

"I would be hugely proud, obviously, to represent the country in such a big game. The boys look forward to this fixture, the two-year cycle is a lot of cricket, and to get to this point and being a part of that, I am really proud of. And whether I get the nod or not, that's not my call obviously. I will be doing everything I can to try and play and show everyone what I can do," Beau Webster said.

Usman Khawaja is the highest run-scorer for Australia in the 2023-2025 cycle of the WTC, scoring 1422 runs from 19 matches at a strike rate of 44.88.