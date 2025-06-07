Mark Boucher Projects WTC Victory Will Change South Africa's Test Cricket Future: 'Could Be The Turnaround'

South Africa will hope to end their prolonged ICC title drought when they take on Australia in the World Test Championship final. The much-anticipated summit clash will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground from June 11.

The 2025 sporting trends have seen a lot of teams ending their long-standing trophy droughts and Temba Bavuma's side will be pinning their hopes on getting the better of the mighty Aussies.

Mark Boucher Makes Huge Prediction On South Africa's Test Cricket Future

Thir rich vein of form has seen them competing in the ICC ODI World Cup semifinal, the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal, the T20 World Cup final, and now the WTC final. Former South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher believes winning the WTC final could be a massive turnaround for his country in Test cricket.

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "You play what's in front of you and with all due respect, the sides that we've played against, we probably should have beaten and we've done that. So we find ourselves in a final. But I wouldn't say that it has got the crowds going in our country. Everyone's very excited about it now as the opportunity arises, a lot of people are going to travel over to London, spend all their Rands and go watch what should be a good match. If we win it, I think then that could be the turnaround for Test cricket in our country."

South Africa Awaits Tough Australia Challenge