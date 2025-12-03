'Been Practicing, Clearly Not Working...': KL Rahul's Cheeky Response After India Lose Another Toss

Ind vs SA: It was hard luck for India as they ended up losing another toss, this time during the 2nd ODI in Raipur. KL Rahul, the stand-in captain, lost the toss on Wednesday. After losing the toss, Rahul admitted that he had been practicing the tosses, yet he is not winning. A candid Rahul also confessed that he feels a lot of pressure during the toss.

'That's the most pressure I've had'

"Honestly, that's the most pressure I've had because we haven't won a toss in a long time. I've been practising, but clearly it's not working," Rahul said after losing the toss in Raipur.

Just in ODIs, India have now lost the toss in 20 consecutive games. The losing streak of tosses in ODIs started from the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

Rahul admitted that the dressing-room environment is good and that is a big positive for the side.

"I think we did really well last game. A lot of positives from the last game, so just trying to continue that. And, come out here, play hard cricket again. They pushed us last game as well. We know what to expect. The boys are looking in good shape. And I'm excited about this game. Before the series as well, we spoke about it (dew)," Rahul said.

Ind vs SA Teams:

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna