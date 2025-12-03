Harshit Rana in Trouble, ICC Fines India Pacer For Dewald Brevis Send-Off in Ranchi

Ind vs SA: India pacer Harshit Rana finds himself in trouble. The International Cricket Council has reprimanded the India pacer for giving a send-off to Dewald Brevis during the opening ODI in Ranchi on Sunday. The incident in question took place in the 22nd over when Rana dismissed Brevis. Rana has been booked under Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Match referee Richie Richardson observed it and took the call.

‘Harshit was found to have breached Article 2.5’

"It was Harshit's first offence in the last 24 months and the right-armer admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees," ICC stated in their statement.

"Harshit was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match," ICC stated.

Harshit played a pivotal role in India's 17-run win at Ranchi where he took three wickets while conceding 65 runs in 10 overs. Apart from the wicket of Brevis, the other two wickets he picked were off Ryan Rickleton and Quinton de Kock.

