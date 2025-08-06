'Test Cricket Is Not About Shot-Making': Few Months Before 'The Ashes', Greg Chappell Exposes The Biggest Flaw Of England's Bazball Tactic

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy played between India and England might have ended in a draw, but it goes on to prove the fact that time is everything in the longest format of the game. Good balls deserve respect, crucial passages of play need to be handled properly, and every session requires the players on both sides to start from scratch. Unfortunately, England's idea of Bazball stands for none of it and they paid a heavy price for it in the recently concluded IND vs ENG Test series.

Greg Chappell Cautions England Against Playing Reckless Cricket

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is done and dusted for England and they'll now have to gear up for the Ashes that is scheduled to be played later this year. After Ben Stokes took over as the skipper of the English Test team and Brendon McCullum was appointed as the Head Coach, England have always endorsed this idea that they want to make Test cricket entertaining for everybody.

England reinvented their brand of playing Test match cricket and introduced an aggressive style of playing the longest format of the game. English fans and experts referred to this method as 'Bazball' and more often than not, England have been at the receiving end of it. After the recent happenings in the India vs England Test series, former Australia player and India Coach Greg Chappell gave his honest verdict on 'Bazball'.

"Positive cricket doesn't mean reckless cricket, England's own journey in this series presents a cautionary subplot, one embodied by the brilliant but mercurial Harry Brook, whose virtues I have extolled publicly before. Test cricket is not just about shot-making. It's about judgement. About recognising when the moment demands attack, and when it demands restraint," wrote Chappell in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

Young Indian Team Stun England In Their Own Backyard