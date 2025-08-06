Big Setback For Shubman Gill In Latest ICC Rankings, Indian Skipper Drops Out Of Top 10 Despite Dominating IND vs ENG Series With The Bat

Shubman Gill plays a shot on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, England | Image: AP

The India vs England series might have met Shubman Gill, the batter's expectations, but hasn't ended up helping him as far as the ICC Rankings are concerned. Before the start of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, Shubman Gill had publicly said that he wanted to be the highest run-scorer of the series and he kept his word. The newly appointed India Test skipper scored a total of 754 runs in the five-match series against England, but that wasn't enough to keep his place intact in the Top 10 of the ICC Rankings.

A rare failure in the fifth and the final Test match of the series that was played in Oval has resulted in Shubman Gill losing his spot in the Top 10 of the men's Test batter rankings. The Indian captain has 725 rating points to his name and he is currently stationed on the 13th spot behind Pakistan's Saud Shakeel.

Latest ICC Rankings | Image: icc.com

Yashasvi Jaiswal And Joe Root Dominate The ICC Rankings

Contrary to Shubman Gill losing his place in the Top 10, Indian southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal has stormed into the Top 5 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings. Jaiswal ended the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series with 411 runs from 5 Test matches. The young Indian opener averaged 41.10 and scored a brilliant hundred in the second innings of The Oval Test that gave India a chance to win the Test match and level the series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently behind the likes of Joe Root, Harry Brook, Kane Williamson and Steve Smith. Former English skipper Joe Root, who scored a century in a losing cause in the Oval Test, leads the charts with 868 rating points to his name. Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who missed out on The Oval Test due to a fractured foot, dropped down to the eighth place with 768 rating points.

Jasprit Bumrah Holds On To The Number One Spot