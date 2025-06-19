Ben Stokes Advocates Serious Approach Towards Team India Despite Recent Retirement Shuffle: 'The Pool Of Talent Is Ginormous'

England Test skipper Ben Stokes has shared his thoughts on the visiting Indian side for the five-match Test series. The English skipper said they would not take the visiting side lightly even though they would not feature stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, and Virat Kohli on the team. The ENG skipper added that the ones replacing them would be difficult to bowl or bat against.

Ben Stokes Not Taking Young Team India Lightly

The upcoming England tour of India would be the dawn of a new era for the visiting side as Shubman Gill takes the captaincy helm for India in Tests. The Indian side would not feature stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin as they have called time to their test career. With youngbloods being predominantly featured on the side, India will be an energetic unit without the Big 3 of Indian Cricket.

However, Ben Stokes is not willing to take the Indian side lightly as he believes the talent Team India possesses is enormous.

“There’s been a lot said about no Rohit, no Virat and no Ashwin, that doesn’t mean that we think it’s going to be any easier than what it ever is against India. The pool of talent that Indian cricket has is just ginormous.

"Although Virat, Rohit and Ashwin have done amazing things for their country on the field, that doesn’t mean that whoever comes in to replace those individuals are going to be any less hard to bowl at or bat against, just because of how big the pool of talent is in India,” Ben Stokes said at the pre-match press conference ahead of the series opener clash in Headingley.

Team India To Commence The New Gill-Gambhir Era

The Indian Cricket Team commences their new World Test Championship Cycle in a five-match Test series. The challenge is immense as Team India undergoes a significant change with the commencement of the Gill-Gambhir era.

England would pose a massive threat to the visiting Indian side as they intend to implement their bazball strategy, which has often paid dividends for them. However, the young Indian side intends to stand like a wall in front of any challenges the host nation would deliver.