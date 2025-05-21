Ben Stokes Analyzes How Virat Kohli's Retirement Affects Team India's Edge Ahead Of The England Tour

England skipper Ben Stokes has spoken out on Virat Kohli's retirement and how Team India would be affected without his presence. He pointed out that the Men in Blue would lack competitiveness and fighting spirit in the game. Stokes also acknowledged how Virat made the number 18 iconic and that it would be unusual not to see it once again while facing the Indian Cricket Team.

Ben Stokes Hails Virat Kohli's Aura In Test Cricket

Virat Kohli had recently called time on his illustrious career in red-ball cricket. The Indian cricketer was one of the ambassadors for the longest format of the game, and he brought the spark back into it. Kohli has left a lasting legacy as one of the best captains in the game's longest format. The superstar cricketer has been a stalwart, cementing his legacy over her 14-year test career. He will now play ODI cricket and the rest of the IPL 2025 season.

Ben Stokes has opened up on Virat's impact in the game and how Team India would lose out on a humongous edge during the England tour.

“What India will miss will be his fighting spirit out in the game, his competitiveness, and desire to win. He’s made number 18 his. It’ll be a bit weird not seeing number 18 on the back of any Indian shirt. He’s been class for them for a long period of time,” Ben Stokes said while speaking to the England and Wales Cricket Board in a video.

Virat Kohli To Now Feature In ODIs And IPL

Now that Virat Kohli has retired from Test cricket, he can now focus on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The franchise has qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs after securing 17 points and solidifying its case to reach the final stages of the tournament.