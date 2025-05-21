Ben Stokes Prioritizes Workload Management As England's Summer Of Cricket Season Commences: 'Have To Be Mindful'

As Ben Stokes commences the Summer of Cricket against Zimbabwe, the England skipper looks conscious of his workload management after the hamstring tear that benched him for months. The Test skipper assured that he would be ready to push himself during training. While the all-rounder expressed he needs to be mindful, it would not stop him from putting in the work and bowling a few overs as the Summer of Cricket continues.

Ben Stokes Focuses On Workload Management

England's Summer of Cricket is finally approaching, and their contest begins with some lip-smacking red-ball action. While they look determined to push themselves towards glory, skipper Ben Stokes would be careful with his health as he returns from a hamstring tear, which he suffered in December 2024.

The one-off test against Zimbabwe would serve as a preparatory course for the India tests. Stokes is expected to be in full tilt and perform with both bat and ball. However, the captain intends to be mindful of the workload management during England's Summer of Cricket.

"We have so much technology where we can look at those numbers and the difference, as far as I can push myself in training to game, there is a bit of a gap.

"Getting out in the battle of playing is something I have to be mindful of, but I've done all the work I need to get out there and bowl some overs. I need to build myself back up to proper match workload for later on in the summer," Ben Stokes said to the reporters, as quoted by Sky Sports.

England Geared Up For The Summer Of Cricket

Ben Stokes has declared himself to be at his best in 33 and will be in action for the first time since December 2024. England would lock horns against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge before facing Team India in the ultimate five-match Test Series.